Erie County Water Authority says chemicals from Ohio train derailment 'non-detected' in testing results

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Water Authority released a statement Tuesday that said in part that chemicals involved in the Ohio train derailment have not been detected in testing results.

The ECWA said it has been conducting daily sampling and testing for the chemicals, including vinyl chloride, since last week in conjunction with the Erie County Health Department and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

You can read the full statement below:

“In conjunction with the Erie County Health Department and County Executive Mark Poloncarz, last week the Erie County Water Authority (ECWA) began daily sampling and testing of its source water (Lake Erie and the Niagara River) and treated water supplies for chemicals involved in the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, including vinyl chloride. This testing is being completed to provide additional assurance to our customers that no evidence exists of the migration of these chemicals to our water system.



All testing results for these chemicals through Monday, February 20th, have shown “NON-DETECTED” in ECWA’s source water and treated water supplies.



ECWA has a nationally recognized drinking water quality program that monitors its treated water supply 365 days a year to assure customers that their drinking water is very safe and of high quality. ECWA will continue to work with the County Executive and the county health department in testing its source and treated water supplies for the foreseeable future as it monitors the ongoing situation related to this unfortunate accident in Ohio.” - ECWA

Last week several viewers reached out to 7 News with concerns surrounding the impacts of the train's derailment on Western New York. 7 News reached out to both the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Erie County Water Authority for information amid the concerns.

The NYSDEC provided the following statement on February 17:

"DEC takes impacts on state air quality very seriously, including those that occur outside of New York State with the potential for impacts within state borders. DEC is coordinating with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to monitor any potential impacts to New York State from the derailment and fire in Ohio, which was approximately 90 miles south-southwest of New York’s border with Pennsylvania. No human health impacts have been reported at this time." - NYSDEC

As part of its response, the NYSDEC also shared a statement from the New York State Department of Health which said:

"If New Yorkers have health-related questions concerning impacts from air pollutants from the Ohio train derailment and fire, they can call NYS Department of Health, Bureau of Toxic Substance Assessment (BTSA) (518-402-7800), leave a message and the call will be returned to them, or they can email btsa@health.ny.gov. NYS DOH also has an odor fact sheet and one on smoke/fires as well." - NYSDOH

In addition, this was the original statement released by the ECWA: