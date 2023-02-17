Water and environmental authorities curb speculation on Ohio train derailment's impact on Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this month a Norfolk Southern train traveling from Illinois to Pennsylvania derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Norfolk Southern said 20 of the more than 100 cars were classified as carrying hazardous materials.

Several viewers have reached out to 7 News with concerns surrounding the impacts of the train's derailment on Western New York.

7 News reached out to both the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Erie County Water Authority for information amid the concerns.

The NYSDEC provided the following statement:

"DEC takes impacts on state air quality very seriously, including those that occur outside of New York State with the potential for impacts within state borders. DEC is coordinating with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to monitor any potential impacts to New York State from the derailment and fire in Ohio, which was approximately 90 miles south-southwest of New York’s border with Pennsylvania. No human health impacts have been reported at this time."

The NYSDEC will be analyzing samples from ambient air monitoring stations.

As part of its response, the NYSDEC also shared a statement from the New York State Department of Health which said:

"If New Yorkers have health-related questions concerning impacts from air pollutants from the Ohio train derailment and fire, they can call NYS Department of Health, Bureau of Toxic Substance Assessment (BTSA) (518-402-7800), leave a message and the call will be returned to them, or they can email btsa@health.ny.gov. NYS DOH also has an odor fact sheet and one on smoke/fires as well."

In addition, the ECWA provided the following statement: