Erie County unveils $55 million plan to upgrade roads and bridges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a $55 million investment to improve Erie County roads and bridges.

The Erie County Department of Public Works and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz unveiled the details of the 2024 Road Program on Thursday.

"This year we will be doing 102 miles of highway improvements, and five bridge replacements," said Poloncarz.

Included in the 2024 plan is a long list of mill and overlay projects that will take place in four highway districts including Connor Road in Clarence and Jennings Road in Hamburg.

Five bridge projects are also part of the 2024 plan. Work is scheduled for Clarksburg Bridge in Eden, North French Road in Amherst, County Road in Clarence, Four Rod Road in Marilla, and Hunters Creek Road in Holland.

The bulk of the investment, with an allocation of over $36.9 million, will go to large-scale engineering projects. Among the focuses for 2024 will be an overlay of Dick Road from Genesee to Walden, and the rehabilitation of pavement and drainage repairs on Abbott Road and Willett Road.

"In a case like Abbott Road, we had to work extensively with the Erie County Water Authority, making sure everything lines up so that our project can go last so we are not having utility companies go out and dig up a brand new road," said William Geary, DPW Commissioner of Erie County.

The 2024 Road Program will require approval of a bond resolution being sent to the Erie County Legislature. County leaders hope that happens quickly to take advantage of what could be an early start to the construction season.

"We probably wouldn't be talking about this until March or even April, sometimes planning for starting in May or June," said Poloncarz, "What we've seen over the last few years as a result of climate change is we can get out and do roads earlier in the year and continuing to do work on them through November."

You can find more information on the 2024 Road Program by visiting the Erie County Department of Public Works here.