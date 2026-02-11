Erie County to receive $30M toward redevelopment of Eastern Hills Mall, Transit Road

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Erie County has been awarded $30 million in capital grants to promote economic development and improve infrastructure along Transit Road, including redeveloping the Eastern Hills Mall.

According to the governor's office, the infrastructure work along Transit Road will pave the way for plans to redevelop the Eastern Hills Mall into a walkable, mixed-use, transit-oriented town center. You can read more about the redevelopment plans in our story from June 2025 here.

'I think it's a great idea': Plans moving forward to transform Eastern Hills Mall into a town center

“We are unlocking the future of economic development along Transit Road as this critical infrastructure investment will help transform the Eastern Hills Mall into a vibrant, mixed-use town center. The redevelopment of the Eastern Hills Mall offers an opportunity to repurpose an underutilized commercial property to boost the local economy, solve our housing crisis, create good-paying jobs, and improve the quality of life for all Western New Yorkers.” - Governor Kathy Hochul

The following is information shared by the governor's office on the $30 million in infrastructure improvements:

