Erie County temporarily ditches home heating sales tax

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As homeowners continue feeling the inflation crunch, Erie County leaders are trying to offer some relief. Ahead of the winter months, the Erie County Legislature approved a plan Thursday to help reduce monthly heating bills for residents.

WKBW Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin.

“All in favor," states Chairwoman April Baskin. "Aye," replied legislators. "Any opposed? Motion carries. Item is approved,” Baskin said.

The county legislature unanimously approved an agreement with County Executive Mark Poloncarz to temporarily eliminate all county sales tax on your home heating bills during the coldest winter months of December, January, and February.

WKBW Erie County lawmakers vote to eliminate the sales tax on heating bills.

“This is an epic day and we're proud of it,” declared Frank Todaro, republican legislator.

"Very excited. This is huge. This is going to benefit all of Erie County,” remarked Howard Johnson, democratic legislator.

It's rare, given the current political climate, that you see both Republicans and Democrats put aside their differences, but they did to help taxpayers deal with increasing household costs.

WKBW Jim Malczewski, republican legislator.

“I think it was a great bipartisan agreement. As you see today, that doesn't always happen. to get 11 people to agree on something was really, really good to see,” commented Jim Malczewski, republican legislator.



In a memo to lawmakers, the county executive stated the sales tax is "the most regressive form of taxation, disproportionately impacting lower-income residents".

WKBW Howard Johnson, democratic legislator.

“I represent one of the most marginalized and impoverished districts in the city. and this will be great that we can deliver some savings, some cost savings to them, particularly with heating bills,” Johnson noted.

WKBW Frank Todaro, republican legislator.

"Inflation is through the roof right now. So, we had to come together to negotiate and say, look, people need help. We also got to drop these taxes and we all came to an agreement,” responded Todaro.

The county has a 4.75-percent sales tax on home heating bills.

This now means Erie County is joining 42 other counties that provide some form of an exemption on heating bills for residents.

WKBW Home thermostat

“Too many times you hear there's a tax cut, and people don't see it, because they live in a town where the town taxes go up, so it just kind of goes by the wayside. We wanted something that the residents could see directly and have direct savings in their pocket,” Malczewski reflected.

Lawmakers say this will save taxpayers $8 to $10 million overall. Both Democrats and Republicans are calling it a big win for residents.

WKBW Home thermostat

“Today is a great one. It's been 20 years since anyone even touched the tax levy,” Todaro commented.

“This is a huge win. This is a huge win,” Johnson responded.

