Erie County teen wins scholarship through state's COVID-19 vaccine program

Mary Altaffer/AP
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at a pop up COVID-19 vaccination sight at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jun 10, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State announced the second-round winners of the 'Get A Shot to Make Your Future' incentive Thursday and an Erie County teen is among the winners.

Ella Campbell of Erie County is among the 10 second-round winners of a full tuition, room and board scholarship to any public college or university in New York State.

As part of the program the state is raffling off 50 scholarships. The program began May 27 and continues through July 7.

The other second round winners are:

  • Emily Ghim, Queens, NY
  • Jayce Leclere, Westchester County, NY
  • Reed Livoti, Westchester County, NY
  • Natalia Low, Suffolk County, NY
  • Liam Murphy, New York, NY
  • Carrie Ng, Brooklyn, NY
  • Jack Szydlo, Monroe County, NY
  • Jasmine Thalon, Nassau County, NY
  • Isabella Wolcott, Steuben County, NY

First-round winners can be found here.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said, "Incentivizing younger hesitant individuals to get vaccinated will help us return to more normalcy—and to that end we all win. My congratulations to today's scholarships recipients and future SUNY college students. They will be getting a world class education that will put them on the path to prosperity."

