Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie County Sheriff's Office to distribute steering wheel locks to Kia owners at event on Saturday

Kia recalling 295,000 vehicles over issue that could cause engine fire
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is the KIA logo on the grill of a 2020 KIA Telluride on display on a sign at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Kia recalling 295,000 vehicles over issue that could cause engine fire
Posted at 2:58 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 14:58:57-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced it will distribute steering wheel locks to eligible Kia owners at an event on Saturday.

The vehicle safety event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Erie County Highway Department facility located at 1080 Harlem Road in Cheektowaga.

The sheriff's office said it will distribute steering wheel locks to eligible Kia owners and provide free check car seats for all parents and guardians.

The distribution of the steering wheel locks comes as Kia faces a class-action lawsuit from drivers who say they have possibly been victims of the TikTok "Kia Challenge," which has led to a spike in thefts. Kia America previously released a statement on the fatal crash that occurred in Buffalo that involved a stolen Kia Sportage. Police believe the theft may have been motivated by the challenge.

Amherst, Cheektowaga and West Seneca police all previously announced they received steering wheel locks to be distributed to eligible Kia owners.

According to ECSO, there are a limited number of steering wheel locks available and they will be distributed to eligible owners only on a first-come-first-served basis.

Below is information on steering wheel lock eligibility:

  • 2011 – 2021 Kia vehicles with key start ignition;
  • The vehicle must be present;
  • Proof of Erie County residency;
  • One per vehicle.

Drivers are required to enter the Harlem Road entrance and employees will be on hand to direct traffic. You are asked not to line up on Harlem Road due to traffic safety issues.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills