Erie County Sheriff's Office to distribute steering wheel locks to Kia owners at event on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced it will distribute steering wheel locks to eligible Kia owners at an event on Saturday.

The vehicle safety event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Erie County Highway Department facility located at 1080 Harlem Road in Cheektowaga.

The sheriff's office said it will distribute steering wheel locks to eligible Kia owners and provide free check car seats for all parents and guardians.

The distribution of the steering wheel locks comes as Kia faces a class-action lawsuit from drivers who say they have possibly been victims of the TikTok "Kia Challenge," which has led to a spike in thefts. Kia America previously released a statement on the fatal crash that occurred in Buffalo that involved a stolen Kia Sportage. Police believe the theft may have been motivated by the challenge.

Amherst, Cheektowaga and West Seneca police all previously announced they received steering wheel locks to be distributed to eligible Kia owners.

According to ECSO, there are a limited number of steering wheel locks available and they will be distributed to eligible owners only on a first-come-first-served basis.

Below is information on steering wheel lock eligibility:

2011 – 2021 Kia vehicles with key start ignition;

The vehicle must be present;

Proof of Erie County residency;

One per vehicle.

Drivers are required to enter the Harlem Road entrance and employees will be on hand to direct traffic. You are asked not to line up on Harlem Road due to traffic safety issues.