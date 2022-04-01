Erie County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Alden man last seen on March 24

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office issued a missing person alert for Brandon Forsyth of Alden.

Forsyth, who turned 30 in March, was last seen on Thursday, March 24.

Forsyth is shown in an accompanying photo from deputies with long brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5' 10" tall. No details were available as to what kind of clothing Forsyth was wearing at the time of his disappearance or what kind a vehicle he may have been able to access.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on Forsyth's disappearance or his current location to call the sheriff's office at 716-858-2903. Callers should refer to CL# 22-021917.