Erie County Sheriff's Office says missing man located and is safe

Andrew Maybee is a missing vulnerable adult, last seen in the Cattaraugus Territories.
Posted at 7:33 AM, Jun 23, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says the man that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located in the Western New York area and is safe.

ECSO issued a missing persons report Wednesday morning for 21-year-old Andrew Maybee, was last seen Saturday on the Seneca Nation of Indians Cattaraugus Territories. The sheriff's office said he was in need of medical attention.

Maybee was located a short time later, the sheriff's office said he was safe and would be reunited with his family.

