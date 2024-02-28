Erie County Sheriff's Office completes roll-out of body-worn cameras at holding center & correctional facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced it has completed the rollout of body-worn cameras at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo and Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.

According to the sheriff's office, 175 body-worn cameras have been deployed at the holding center and 122 have been deployed at the correctional facility. The sheriff's office said any corrections officer or deputy in a housing unit or post where they interact with an incarcerated individual or the public will be equipped with one.

“I would like to thank members of the Legislature for their advocacy of this program. Our Jail Management Division also appreciates the collaborative efforts of labor at each facility to roll out body-worn cameras.” Sheriff John Garcia