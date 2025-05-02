Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie County Sheriff's Office Chief DJ Granville placed on leave amid ongoing investigation

A high-ranking official in the Erie County Sheriff’s Office is facing allegations of being involved in a hit-and-run crash while in an impaired condition, according to a lawsuit filed last year.
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Daniel "DJ" Granville of the Erie County Sheriff's Office has been placed on paid administrative leave.

This is the latest development following a string of crashes that became public when Granville was named in a hit-and-run lawsuit.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says Granville was placed on leave on April 14.

WATCH: Video appears to show Erie Co. Sheriff's Office chief hit parked cars as questions surround alleged cover-up

Video appears to show ECSO chief Granville hit parked cars as questions surround alleged cover-up

The lawsuit accuses Granville of negligently, recklessly, and carelessly driving his county-owned vehicle before losing control and crashing into several parked cars on the night of April 11, 2024.

Five officers with the Buffalo Police Department were placed on administrative leave last month as the investigation continued into their actions responding to the crashes.

Days after the officers were placed on leave, Buffalo’s Police Commissioner, Al Wright, addressed the ongoing investigation into the incident. You can watch his remarks below.

BPD Commissioner addresses investigation into alleged Erie County Sheriff's Office cover-up

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app