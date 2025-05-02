Erie County Sheriff's Office Chief DJ Granville placed on leave amid ongoing investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Daniel "DJ" Granville of the Erie County Sheriff's Office has been placed on paid administrative leave.

This is the latest development following a string of crashes that became public when Granville was named in a hit-and-run lawsuit.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says Granville was placed on leave on April 14.

The lawsuit accuses Granville of negligently, recklessly, and carelessly driving his county-owned vehicle before losing control and crashing into several parked cars on the night of April 11, 2024.

Five officers with the Buffalo Police Department were placed on administrative leave last month as the investigation continued into their actions responding to the crashes.

Days after the officers were placed on leave, Buffalo’s Police Commissioner, Al Wright, addressed the ongoing investigation into the incident. You can watch his remarks below.