Erie County Sheriff's Deputies seize $5,000, guns and narcotics in drug bust on Grand Island

Sheriff John Garcia holds up seized weapons from Grand Island home
Taylor Epps
Posted at 6:37 PM, Jul 17, 2023
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Anson Whitted, 42, is behind bars at the Erie County Holding Center on drug and weapons charges following an extensive investigation.

Whitted has been a target of the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit since 2021. Last month the unit reopened its investigation when Whitted was identified as trafficking narcotics from his home on Carl Road on Grand Island.

Deputies pulled Whitted over on the 190, he and his two-year-old child were being driven by a woman, he was then taken into custody.

Meanwhile, deputies were searching his home and found:

  • An AK-47 and an AR-15
  • A .40 caliber Glock handgun modified with a “switch”, a 9mm and .45 caliber handgun, all the weapons recovered at the residence were loaded
  • Large cache of high-capacity magazines and ammunition
  • ½ kilo of crack cocaine
  • 50 grams of fentanyl
  • $5,000 in cash

"We need the New York State legislature to step up and come up with a penal law code that will make fentanyl illegal and all the other analogs. And for those that are serving this poison up, I think you're killing people, I think it's murder," said Sheriff John Garcia.
Whitted was arrested and charged with 19 felony and misdemeanor counts, facing 15 years to life if convicted.

The child and the woman were released.

Sheriff Garcia says the fight continues to get drugs off the streets of WNY.

