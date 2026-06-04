BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County is gearing up for a summer of events celebrating America's 250th birthday, with programming designed to recognize the region's trailblazers, innovators and history makers.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz joined community leaders to announce a full slate of summer programming for America 250. The signature event — "716 Celebrates: Stars, Stripes, and Signers" — scheduled for August 2 at Canalside.

"It's not just going to be about fireworks displays, it's going to be about learning," Poloncarz said. "It's going to be about educating the public not only on the history of our Revolution, but the history of our country and everything since."

Erie County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard said the programming highlights history at multiple levels.

"Organizations that are going to be participating in Erie County will be celebrating diverse history, we'll be able to talk about local history, we're going to be able to talk about our national history, which is really exciting and important," St. Jean Tard said.

A full list of America 250 celebrations being held in Erie County can be found at eriecounty250.com.

WATCH: Erie County set to mark America's 250th birthday with summer-long events