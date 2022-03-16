Watch
Erie County reports decrease in suicide deaths by more than 20% over the last year

WKBW
Outside Crisis Services in Buffalo.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 16, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the second straight year, Erie County has seen a decrease in the number of deaths by suicide.

During its annual meeting on Wednesday, the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Erie County reported a 20% decrease in suicide deaths over the last year.

The coalition comprises 44 volunteer members, including mental health services, school districts, veterans organizations and other groups.

Help and support are available for people in crisis in Erie County 24/7 through the Crisis Services hotline, (716) 834-3131. People outside of Erie County can reach someone 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

You can find out more about the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Erie County and how you can help on their website.

