Erie County recruiting next generation of law enforcement officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County is actively recruiting its next generation of law enforcement officers, with civil service exams now open for both police officer and deputy sheriff positions.

The written exam is set for Oct. 17, marking the beginning of a stringent hiring process. The application deadline is Sept. 2, and there is a $30 application fee.

Those who pass the deputy sheriff exam could join the ranks of the Erie County Sheriff's Office, while the police officer exam opens doors to departments in towns and villages throughout the county.

Erie County Commissioner of Personnel Brian Bray said the need for qualified candidates is real.

"I think it is a great career. We talked to the police chiefs on a frequent basis, and you know they talk about the need to continue to have good candidates apply for police officers. It is getting more and more difficult to get strong candidates to apply for this position. The interest in law enforcement careers have gone down, but that need is still there," Bray said.

To be eligible, candidates must meet the following requirements:



Be at least 19 years old on or before Oct. 17, 2026

Be a United States citizen

Hold a valid New York State driver's license

Possess a high school diploma or equivalent, combined with 60 college credits, OR 30 college credits plus one year of military service, OR an equivalent acceptable combination of education and service

Successful candidates will also need to pass a physical exam, background check and evaluation.

For more detailed exam announcements, visit the Erie County Civil Service website.

