BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is asking the county legislature to authorize food trucks to operate at select parks, beaches and golf courses on a limited and temporary basis.

If approved, food truck operators would pay county permit fees ranging from $25 for a single day to $250 for a season. According to a county memorandum, the proposal would generate revenue for the county while also "making food service available in areas that may not otherwise be served by these types of vendors."

The resolution is on the agenda for Thursday's meeting in legislative chambers. If passed, the parks commissioner said he will create an application and process similar to a special events permit.

Chestnut Ridge Park is among the locations specifically mentioned in the proposal. Park visitors said they support bringing food trucks closer to visitors.

Marylou Herlan and Jeffrey Herlan said they welcome the idea.

"It would be something to get a snack, or something to drink," Marylou Herlan said.

"Lemonade, or a slice of pizza, or something," Jeffrey Herlan said.

Kami Kay, of Orchard Park, said the convenience factor is a major draw for families.

"I feel like you just end up getting hungry and then you have to go somewhere else and instead of having to go sit down at a restaurant, sometimes kids are over it they just want something quick to eat," Kay said.

WATCH: Erie County proposes allowing food trucks at parks, beaches and golf courses

Erie County proposes allowing food trucks at parks, beaches and golf courses

Samantha Glace, also of Orchard Park, said she would take advantage of a nearby food truck during her regular visits to the park.

"Me and my daughter are here like all the time, and if I saw a food truck parked down the street, I'd walk up and grab something," Glace said.

Simone Fancher, owner of The Cheesy Chick Cafe & Food Truck, has operated the business for 13 years. The food trucks travel throughout the region for catering and private events and have become a fixture at major gatherings in Niagara Square, Larkinville, and, most recently, Buffalo Sabres watch parties at Canalside.

On a recent Tuesday, the Cheesy Chick was parked outside Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo during Nurses Appreciation Week.

"Nurses Appreciation Week, and they wanted to have something different for their staff," Fancher said.

The menu centers on made-to-order comfort food.

"We custom make everything so you can do it your way, and we just have grilled cheese, mac and cheese, all sorts of stuff," Fancher said.

Fancher said the prospect of operating at county parks is a welcome opportunity.

"Oh, I think it's wonderful, any place we can get into that hasn't been available to us in the past is great," Fancher said.

