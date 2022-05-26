Erie County, FeedMore WNY extend mental health services, grocery distributions

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Free mental health counseling:



Extended through the end of June

Each day, 3 to 7 PM at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion (1100 Jefferson Avenue)

FeedMore WNY grocery distributions:



Every Wednesday from 3 to 7 PM at Resource Council of WNY (through July 6)

Every Friday from 3 to 7 PM at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion (through July 8)

FeedMore WNY partner food pantries and soup kitchens within a mile radius of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue include:



St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room, 1298 Main St., (716) 882-3360

Coldspring Community Foundation, 234 Glenwood Ave., (716) 310-3541

Refuge Temple Church, 943 Jefferson Ave., (716) 886-2199

Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Parkway, (716) 896-4363

Group Ministries, 1333 Jefferson Ave., (716) 259-8039

Joseph Project Mobile Food Pantry, 449 Masten Ave., (716) 854-1001

Urban Christian Ministries, 967 Jefferson Ave., (716) 882-9472

Upper Room Church of God in Christ, 131 Florida St., (716) 884-2512

Catholic Charities – Rich Street Food Pantry, 930 Genesee St., (716) 314-7050

Network of Religious Communities, 1272 Delaware Ave., (716) 882-7705

Missionary Outreach Calvary, 1184 Genesee St., (716) 895-3642

Donations/volunteering:



Donate to FeedMore at 91 Holt Street, from 8 AM to 4 PM on weekdays and 8 AM to 12 PM

In addition to food, household items like paper-towels and diapers are needed.

Sign up to volunteer here

Make a donation online here

Here's a full list of resources and ways you can help

Erie County is vowing its support as a community heals.

"We are not leaving,” special assistant to Erie County Executive on projects, Timothy Hogues said. “We are not walking away from this."

The free counseling was originally going to end on Friday, May 27, but Hogues said the need is still prevalent.

"We are here to talk,” Hogues said. “And a phrase that we have been using lately is, ‘it’s okay to not be okay.’”

Hogues said they are providing food to 400 to 500 families each day.

"That need becomes even more critical because of the length of time the supermarket will be closed,” Hogues said. “If it even opens up again."

FeedMore WNY will continue its grocery distributions through July 8 for now, but Catherine Schick tells me it is a fluid situation.

"We will make sure there is a continued conversation going forward as we work to respond to this crisis,” Shick said.