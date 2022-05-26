Erie County, FeedMore WNY extend mental health services, grocery distributions

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Free mental health counseling:
- Extended through the end of June
- Each day, 3 to 7 PM at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion (1100 Jefferson Avenue)
FeedMore WNY grocery distributions:
- Every Wednesday from 3 to 7 PM at Resource Council of WNY (through July 6)
- Every Friday from 3 to 7 PM at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion (through July 8)
FeedMore WNY partner food pantries and soup kitchens within a mile radius of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue include:
- St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room, 1298 Main St., (716) 882-3360
- Coldspring Community Foundation, 234 Glenwood Ave., (716) 310-3541
- Refuge Temple Church, 943 Jefferson Ave., (716) 886-2199
- Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Parkway, (716) 896-4363
- Group Ministries, 1333 Jefferson Ave., (716) 259-8039
- Joseph Project Mobile Food Pantry, 449 Masten Ave., (716) 854-1001
- Urban Christian Ministries, 967 Jefferson Ave., (716) 882-9472
- Upper Room Church of God in Christ, 131 Florida St., (716) 884-2512
- Catholic Charities – Rich Street Food Pantry, 930 Genesee St., (716) 314-7050
- Network of Religious Communities, 1272 Delaware Ave., (716) 882-7705
- Missionary Outreach Calvary, 1184 Genesee St., (716) 895-3642
Donations/volunteering:
- Donate to FeedMore at 91 Holt Street, from 8 AM to 4 PM on weekdays and 8 AM to 12 PM
- In addition to food, household items like paper-towels and diapers are needed.
- Sign up to volunteer here
- Make a donation online here
- Here's a full list of resources and ways you can help
Erie County is vowing its support as a community heals.
"We are not leaving,” special assistant to Erie County Executive on projects, Timothy Hogues said. “We are not walking away from this."
The free counseling was originally going to end on Friday, May 27, but Hogues said the need is still prevalent.
"We are here to talk,” Hogues said. “And a phrase that we have been using lately is, ‘it’s okay to not be okay.’”
Hogues said they are providing food to 400 to 500 families each day.
"That need becomes even more critical because of the length of time the supermarket will be closed,” Hogues said. “If it even opens up again."
FeedMore WNY will continue its grocery distributions through July 8 for now, but Catherine Schick tells me it is a fluid situation.
"We will make sure there is a continued conversation going forward as we work to respond to this crisis,” Shick said.