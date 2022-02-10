Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz responds to threat allegations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is in the spotlight after an affidavit became public. The affidavit details events on January 29th when a process server went to Poloncarz’s house with a lawsuit.

“Of all the times I've been in office, I've never been personally served,” Poloncarz said. “I’ve always been served throughout county attorney’s office."

On the affidavit, the process server claims after knocking on the county executive's front door several times, they went to another door:

"Upon knocking on the rear door, I saw Mr. Poloncarz inside his kitchen area, and he yelled ‘you're lucky I didn't shoot you.'"

“We were not standing near each other. And what I did see is she had a mask on,” Poloncarz said. “So, I didn't exactly know; just leave it at that."

Then, on the affidavit, the plaintiff said Poloncarz told them the sheriff’s office was on the way before saying, "get the **** off my property before I shoot you."

"I didn't, simple as that," Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz said the case has been assigned to a judge, with arguments set for next month.

“Just let the attorneys go from there,” Poloncarz said. There's two sides to every story, I'm disappointed in how the whole situation went down."

Poloncarz said this is not the first time an incident like this has happened at his home.

"I’ve had incidents at my house,” Poloncarz said. “Including my house being broken into before where I had to chase someone out of my house."

And in addition to his house being broken into, Poloncarz said he has received multiple death threats, that he describes as serious. He says right now he has a sheriff's deputy with him for security, a recommendation he said came from District Attorney John Flynn and Sheriff John Garcia.