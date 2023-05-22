Erie County Executive candidate Chrissy Casilio calling for "more transparency" on migrant situation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chrissy Casilio, the Republican and Conservative candidate for Erie County Executive, is calling for "more transparency" from current County Executive Mark Poloncarz on how Erie County plans to handle the current migrant situation.

"My biggest concern is a lack of plan," said Casilio during an afternoon news conference on Monday, "It's not unreasonable to expect a clear plan of action from our County Executive. How are these people being vetted and checked? Does this include health and background checks? How much will this cost Erie County taxpayers?"

Just last week Governor Kathy Hochul revealed that more than 71,000 migrants and asylum seekers had traveled to New York since the conclusion of Title 42. The governor mentioned that will dealing with the influx that SUNY campuses could be potentially used for housing.

Meantime, several Western New York counties declared a "State of Emergency" saying that they don't have the resources to help.

In response, County Executive Mark Poloncarz released the following statement that said in part, "As county executive, I will not be declaring a state of emergency regarding the possibility that legal asylum seekers may be housed in our county. Furthermore, I will also not be issuing an emergency order prohibiting the housing of legal asylum seekers in our community. Not only is such an order illegal under Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it is morally repugnant."

7 News asked to interview County Executive Poloncarz on Monday but a spokesperson pointed us back to his statement.

"In his statement on Saturday not only did Mark Poloncarz refuse to follow suit, but he also berated and belittled any resident that sought details regarding his plans," said Casilio, "Mark's approach to this crisis is the same as it is to every crisis he has faced. He has no strategy."

On Monday in New York City, while calling for expedited work authorization for asylum seekers, Governor Hochul said any migrant moved will have "full financial backing", and praised Erie County for it's open approach.

"I am grateful to the people like Mark Poloncarz and others who understand the population of Buffalo went up because of refugees going to Buffalo over the last few decades," said Governor Hochul, "This is a way we can stem population loss, build the economy and build for the next generation."

Meantime Casilio believes a State of Emergency is needed for Erie County and was asked if she were the County Executive how she would be handling the migrant issue.

"I would prioritize the well being of Erie County residents, and I would be transparent as who's coming. I would make sure there is a program in place for vetting, and I would be transparent on if and how we can afford this,

said Casilio.