Erie County DA's Office appointed special prosecutor in case against man who attacked Rep. Lee Zeldin

Ian Winner/AP
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, at a campaign appearance Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Fairport, N.Y. Zeldin escaped serious injury. (Ian Winner via AP)
Posted at 3:51 PM, Aug 15, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced it has been appointed as special prosecutor to oversee the case against the man who allegedly attacked U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin.

"The order was granted by Acting Supreme Court Justice Hon. Richard M. Healy after the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office requested the appointment of a Special District Attorney." a release says.

The district attorney's office said 43-year-old David G. Jakubonis, of Fairport, is accused of attempting to cause physical injuries to Congressman Zeldin by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument on July 21.

Jakubonis allegedly walked on stage and approached Zeldin, who was giving a speech at an event in the Town of Perinton. He allegedly raised his hand while armed with a set of self-defense knuckles with two pointed sharp edges and swung at Zeldin's throat. Jakubonis was detained and then taken into custody by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jakubonis was arraigned on one count of second-degree attempted assault the next day. He is scheduled to return to Perinton Town Court on August 30 for further proceedings. He faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison if convicted of the charge.

