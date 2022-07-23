Watch Now
Zeldin's suspected attacker appears in court

Suspect ordered held pending the outcome of detention hearing on Wednesday.
Election 2022 New York Governor Zeldin Attacked
Ian Winner/AP
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, at a campaign appearance Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Fairport, N.Y. Zeldin escaped serious injury. (Ian Winner via AP)
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 17:48:12-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There is a new development concerning the attack on New York State Congressman Lee Zeldin.

The Republican Gubernatorial Candidate was approached on stage during a campaign stop in Fairport, outside of Rochester on Thursday.

Prosecutors say the suspect, David Jakubonis, grabbed the congressman and threatened him with a key chain in his hand that had two sharp points.

Saturday, Jakubonis was officially arrested on a federal charge of assaulting a congressman.

He made his first appearance in federal court Saturday afternoon, where a judge decided he would remain in custody pending the outcome of a detention hearing this coming wednesday.

Congressman Zeldin was not hurt in the attack.

