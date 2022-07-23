Zeldin's suspected attacker appears in court

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There is a new development concerning the attack on New York State Congressman Lee Zeldin.

The Republican Gubernatorial Candidate was approached on stage during a campaign stop in Fairport, outside of Rochester on Thursday.

Prosecutors say the suspect, David Jakubonis, grabbed the congressman and threatened him with a key chain in his hand that had two sharp points.

Saturday, Jakubonis was officially arrested on a federal charge of assaulting a congressman.

He made his first appearance in federal court Saturday afternoon, where a judge decided he would remain in custody pending the outcome of a detention hearing this coming wednesday.

Congressman Zeldin was not hurt in the attack.