Erie County approves 2024 budget with cuts to property taxes, end to gas tax relief

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday afternoon the Erie County Legislature unanimously approved the 2024 budget.

"I think this is the first time in a long time you see a lot of bi-partisan work together," said Legislator Jim Malczewski (R).

It's the first time since 2001 that an Erie County budget includes cuts to property taxes. Legislators anticipate the $1 million property tax levy will save the county more than $80 million.

You will be paying a little more at Erie County gas pumps. Democrat Jeanne Vinal joined her republican colleagues to try and continue the gas tax relief, but it was ruled down by the majority in a 6-5 vote.

"I'm disappointed," said Malczewski. "I think it's unnecessary. I think with a little creative accounting there was ways to accommodate for proposed money they’re claiming will be missing."

In March the county unanimously extended the gas tax relief, capping sales tax on the first $2 per gallon. That will go away starting March 1.