Erie County extends gas tax relief through the end of the year

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Legislature has unanimously approved an extension of gas tax relief through the end of the year. The extension limits county taxes on gas and diesel sales; So, those buying fuel in Erie County are only taxed on $2.00/gallon, regardless of what the price of fuel may be.

For every gallon of gas you buy, you pay a federal tax, state petroleum tax, a state spill tax, a petroleum testing fee, a state excise fee, a state sales tax, and an Erie County sales tax.

The county is capping its sales tax at $2.00, so no matter how much gas costs, you will only pay Erie County sales tax on the first $2.00/gallon.

Legislator Frank Todaro said this is the county's way of saving people money when it seems like the price of everything keeps going up.

"Everyone is feeling the pinch, and we have to get to work. We have to fuel our vehicles to do that. So, I think this is one part of many things to alleviate the inflation that we're all feeling right now," Todaro said.

The sales tax rate in Erie County is 4.75%, so you'll pay ten cents per gallon in Erie County sales tax at the pump.