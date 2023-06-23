Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation breaks down Buffalo cruise market plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's already a lot to love about Buffalo's Water Front.

"Well, I mean we like the restaurants, I like to go to Sabers games, I like to be able to participate in any like sports," Richie Singh, who grew up in Buffalo said.

"I can enjoy nature," Brandon Sheerman, East Side Resident said. "It makes me meditate on everything I'm going through."

"There used to be no activity on the river and how it's a bevy of activity for you five months out of the year," 40-year-long waterfront resident Willie Schult said.

But, would it be a great home for the growing cruise industry?

Well, that's where the water gets a little bit murky.

"Um, I'm all for it," Sheerman said.

"To bring in more people, tourists it's a great idea but there's got to be some issues you know with pollution union, how much is it going to cost, what's the return on investment," Singh asked.

These are some of things people like you want to know and it's exactly why the Canal Harbor Development Corporation held a meeting Thursday night. It was a chance for neighbors to learn more about a market demand study for the cruise industry in Buffalo and also share feedback.

Scott Lagueux, Director of Water Front Planning said they'll be looking at Buffalo's cruise industry prospects, marketing strategy, infrastructure requirements and potential economic benefits. Lagueux said Buffalo has the bones to be a successful Great Lakes cruise destination as seen in places like Cleveland, Duluth and Milwaukee.

Right now,there are two main candidate sites which are the DL & W Terminal and the Michigan Pier. Schult said each location has its own pros and cons.

"My concern is the width of the river there and the width of the ship, how long it's here for, what that does for river traffic that's already existing," Schult said about the DL & W Terminal. "Weekends its kind of jammed up there with all the activity going on."

When it came to the Michigan Pier, although spacing is less of an issue, the walk-ability score isn't as high.

"The outer Harbor as much as it's a beautiful space, access for cruise passengers, it's logistically challenging," Schult said. "You're dealing with having to get on raging buses, or Ubers. You can't just step off your ship and go do something."

Lagueux said things are still in the early stages so you still have time to share your feedback. You can do so by scanning this QR Code or visiting the website listed below.

ECHDC BUFFALO

The study will continue through the year and the final report should be complete around Christmas. Lagueux said we could see cruise ships as soon as the 2025 season.