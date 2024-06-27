Watch Now
Erie 1 BOCES program awarded as 'Champions of Change'

The New York School Board Association is honoring Erie 1 BOCES' Early Childhood Education program with the 'Champions of Change' award.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Jun 27, 2024

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A program at Erie 1 BOCES is being honored with the New York School Board Association's 'Champions of Change' award.

Back in February, 7 News took you inside the Erie 1 BOCES Early Childhood Education program. It's an initiative that allows high school students to work with children in the classroom, before majoring in education.

The program not only offers hands-on teaching skills, but also fills a growing need for educators across the state.

Superintendent Michael Capuana tells us he believes the honor will attract more students.

"This program really is, and this recognition, really is signficant for us as it brings attention to the outstanding opportunities that we have here for high schoolers and ECE specifically," Capuana said. "There is a pathway for both careers and college for our students."

The Early Childhood Education program is available for high school students at all three Erie 1 BOCES Career Technical Education centers.

