'Most people don't have this opportunity': Erie 1 BOCES preschool program ushers in new generation of teachers

Erie 1 BOCES is helping to usher in a new generation of teachers with a free preschool playgroup run by high schoolers enrolled in its Early Childhood Education Program.
Posted at 3:56 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 17:24:05-05

WEST SENECA, NY — Erie 1 BOCES is helping to usher in a new generation of teachers with a free preschool playgroup run by high schoolers enrolled in its Early Childhood Education Program.

Harkness, Ken-Ton, and Potter Career and Technical Centers offer these programs and teach junior and senior students hands-on skills to become educators.

The students at Potter tell 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson that the experience of teaching three to four-year-olds confirms their dreams to become teachers.

Kayla Lawerence, Junior at West Seneca West High School
Kayla Lawerence, junior at West Seneca West High School

"Most people don't have this opportunity to be with the littles, one-on-one during your high school career, and they play all day and they don't want to go home at the end."

The future educators are filling a growing need; New York State says in ten years, the state will need to hire more than 180,000 new teachers.

Ana Fusco, Erie 1 BOCES CTE Coordinator
Ana Fusco, Erie 1 BOCES CTE Coordinator

"We are really fortunate here to be able to see all of these young individuals that have that passion to work with children, educate them and take them to the next level of the end of the school year."
Jaime Lubs, Early Childhood Education Instructor
Jaime Lubs, Early Childhood Education Instructor

"At the end of the year, they are amazed at their growth, the children's growth and it really just prepares them for their future endeavors in education."

The preschool playgroup is completely free and if you are interested you can email Jaime Lubs at jlubs@e1b.org.

