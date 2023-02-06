Epicenter of WNY earthquake in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — Residents across Western New York felt an early morning rattle and heard a boom as the U.S. Geological Survey announced an earthquake, measuring 3.8, hit the region.

But it was centered about a mile away from downtown West Seneca with the epicenter on Steiner Avenue.

“We thought it was a car crash. We thought somebody hit our house. It was a big booming noise,” declared Cheryl Krawcyzk, resident, West Seneca.

WKW Cheryl Krawcyzk, resident, West Seneca, described hearing a booming sound.

West Seneca residents I spoke with say they heard and felt the earthquake that rocked their homes at 6:15 Monday morning.

“The whole house shook. We thought something hit the house — we didn't know what it was. It really scared us. I was as shaking for a long time after,” recalled Anne Carroll, resident, West Seneca.

It was the strongest earthquake to hit the Western New York region in 40 years. The last back in 1999 measured 3.8.

WKBW Anne Carroll, resident, West Seneca, felt the quake.

Neighbors say it only lasted a few seconds, but they are still feeling shaken.

“My dog went flying into the dining room, hiding. We looked around — didn't see anything,” Krawcyzk reflected.

“We ran to the window. We seen other people looking out and we're like — 'what the heck happened’” explained Carroll.

Steiner Ave in West Seneca was the epicenter of a 3.8 earthquake in the region Monday morning. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/XXfUoY1Qew — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) February 6, 2023

A U.S Geological Survey map shows the epicenter of the earthquake was located right here on Steiner Avenue between Mineral Springs Road and Indian Church Road.

Residents say they are amazed that they're living in the epicenter of this earthquake.

“Oh my God — I'm scared, I'm really scared. I hope that's it because then they said we could have an aftershock — so I'm just nervous about that too,” Carroll responded.

WKBW Section of Steiner Avenue in West Seneca.

“I don't think I would want anything bigger than this because it was really loud,” replied Krawcyzk.

West Seneca Police reported no damage or anyone hurt.

WKBW Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz sent out this tweet.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz sent out this tweet Monday saying the Department of Public Works engineers were out inspecting conditions on roads and bridges, but no damage was found.

If you didn't know, Buffalo is on what is considered a "significant fault line" known as the Claredon-Linden Fault System.

A map shows it runs through Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Allegany counties.

