Entire Morning Bull radio staff at 97 Rock fired following racist incident on show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The entire Morning Bull radio staff at 97 Rock has been fired following a racist incident that took place on the show back in March.

During a show on the morning of March 24th, Rob Lederman compared skin tones of Black women to that of toast, resulting in his termination.

Now, Rich "Bull" Gaenzler and Chris Klein have been fired as well. They were first suspended after the incident. The program director, John Hager, has also been terminated. Hager was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018.

Cumulus Media sent the following statement to 7 Eyewitness News, Wednesday evening