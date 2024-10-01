Enforcement for the City of Buffalo Stop Arm Cameras goes into effect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we turn the calendar to October, we want to remind drivers in Buffalo that going around a stopped school bus with red lights flashing and the stop arm out could cost you up to $400.

Enforcement of this program begins October 1st.

Since July, the City of Buffalo has been alerting drivers about this new program with Bus Patrol by installing artificial intelligence cameras on all school buses to track and fine drivers who go around stopped school buses.

According to the state's traffic safety committee, everyday about 50,000 drivers pass school buses, illegally in New York.

Latrice Martin is the director of "Kidz Zone" child care center on Main Street in Buffalo.

Martin says she often watches drivers pass stopped school buses.

"We have to do better as grown-ups, we have a destination," Martin said. "I get we have to go to work, we have to get our kids to school. But also, we have to do everything safely."

The 7 News I-Team has learned more than 2,000 drivers have been officially warned about going around stopped school buses since the city started collecting data in July.

They were sent letters in the mail but were not fined, but now that all changes.

The 7 News I-Team has learned revenue from this program is expected to be reported on a monthly basis after the first month of operation.

I've also learned there is a minimum revenue guarantee of two-and-a-half million dollars.

The program is funded by violations.

Tickets issued by the city for passing a stopped school bus are like a parking ticket and you won't get points on your license.

Bus Patrol expects driver behavior to change once fines are issued.