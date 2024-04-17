'Energy choice matters': Changes to gas service proposed in state budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 2024 budget is not yet set in stone, but among the many proposals are some changes to gas service that could impact you.

The NY HEAT Act and Affordable Gas transition act aim to help New York state meet its big climate action goals.

How could this impact you?

Right now, you have a right to continued gas service. That would change.

"We as a utility would no longer have the obligation to provide it," said Donna DeCarolis, President of National Fuel's Gas Distribution Corporation.

She worries this change would allow state representatives to stop gas service to our homes and neighborhoods if it's decided that's what's right to meet the climate goals.

"The laws say this is not a ban, however the energy that is now going to the neighborhoods to provide service to appliances would not be available," said DeCarolis.

She also worries about who foots the bill.

"If your neighborhood was no longer going to be able to have gas service," said DeCarolis. "How would you convert your appliance, who would pay for that conversion?"

Are there benefits?

Local members of the Sierra Club say it would be a tragedy if this doesn't pass in the budget. They say it's opening the door for more options.

"We can move from just gas to using heat pumps, it's clearly the direction we're going, why not make it possible for national fuel and other utilities to provide that service," said Bill Nowak, Sierra Club member.

He says it would also save you money by ensuring utility bills are no more than 6% of household income and by ending utility ratepayer subsidies for new gas hookups.

"We need a grid that's solid and dependable, as long as we're spending on gas infrastructure, that's money that's not being put into electricity infrastructure," said Nowak.

He says these proposals would help the state reach their emissions goals by 2050.

"We're behind the times, it's a very serious issue...I'm concerned for my grandson that the world be set right relative to climate, we are facing a real catastrophe, a real emergency," said Nowak.

For more info on Sierra Club's rally to support the HEAT Act, click here.

National Fuel's Plan

DeCarolis says they'd like to be part of the solution when it comes to reducing emissions.

"It includes energy efficiency, hybrid heating and then we would add in no and low carbon fuels," said DeCarolis.

She says that plan is on file with the New York State Public Service Commission.

"So if you care about energy choices and having options and having it be up to you instead of the state, now's the time to speak up," said DeCarolis.