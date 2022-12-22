Watch Now
Empty trucks and trailers banned on Thruway Friday due to forecasted high winds

WKBW
Posted at 7:51 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 07:58:48-05

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority has announced a tandem and empty truck and trailer travel ban beginning Friday at 6 a.m. due to forecasted high winds.

The Thruway Authority says empty trucks and trailers will be banned on the I-190 and the I-90 from Henrietta (exit 46) to the PA line.

You can find more information here.

