Empty trucks and trailers banned on Thruway Friday due to forecasted high winds

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority has announced a tandem and empty truck and trailer travel ban beginning Friday at 6 a.m. due to forecasted high winds.

The Thruway Authority says empty trucks and trailers will be banned on the I-190 and the I-90 from Henrietta (exit 46) to the PA line.

TRAVEL ALERT - Due to the forecasted high winds in Western New York, a Tandem and Empty Truck/Trailer ban will go into effect on I-90 from exit 46 (Henrietta) to the PA line and on I-190 beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday (12/23) until further notice. https://t.co/Euqlenk39G pic.twitter.com/qha0zWIvPr — NYS Thruway Authority (@NYSThruway) December 22, 2022

You can find more information here.