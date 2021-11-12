Emergency services at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park to reopen by November 18

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health says emergency services at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park will reopen by November 18.

The emergency services temporarily closed on Tuesday and are expected to reopen no later than November 18 at 7:00 am.

Cardiac Rehabilitation Services at the Orchard Park site are also temporarily suspended in addition to the emergency services.

The following additional services are still operating as normal

