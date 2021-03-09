Embracing a new way of learning at Wilson Middle School

WILSON, NY (WKBW-TV) — The "hybrid model" of learning was a challenge at first but Wilson Middle School music teacher Adam Brignone says it's working. He points out "as teachers and students we are doing everything we can to continue the education of our students."

The students are wearing masks, their desks are far apart and they all have laptop computers. Half of the kids in this music class are at school and the other half are at home.

One advantage to having students connected online is that Adam has been able to invite special guests. He's had several sessions with Ron Perks, a New York City booking agent, and professional jingle writer Ken Kaufman, who has written memorable tunes for Value, Tops and Celino & Barnes.

The students can ask questions and learn about music careers from those in the know. Adam says "When I show the kids - this is the guy who's written every jingle since you were young - it really opens their eyes. They love meeting these people."

Sixth grader Stella Cooper says "It's been very different, you have to adapt to it but once you get the hang of it, it's very easy."