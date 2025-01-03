'Embrace the winter': Discover the joy of skiing and snowboarding at Holiday Valley

Ellicottville, N.Y. (WKBW)— January is national learn a snow sport month!

Whether you’re completely new to snow sports or just looking for a fun family adventure, Holiday Valley's "Learn to Love Winter" event is the perfect way to start.

"We created this event to make it really budget friendly, and something that people can come out, get a taste for what it all involves," said Dash Hegeman, Holiday Valley's Director of Marketing.

The event is open to participants ages 4 and up and includes the following:



1.5-Hour Group Lesson: Tailored instruction for both kids and adults to build confidence on the slopes.

Rentals + Beginner Area Lift Ticket: Everything you need to hit the snow is included at a discounted rate of just $25.00.

The skiing option is sold out, but there is still availability for snowboarding.

If you're going to live in Western New York, you might as well embrace winter and really not hibernate all winter long, and come on out, be out on the slopes," said Hegeman.

You can find more upcoming events for the winter on the Holiday Valley website.