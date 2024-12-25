Emaciated puppy named "Eve" rescued in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara SPCA rescued an emaciated puppy that was found on Ruhlmann Road Tuesday afternoon. The dog has been named "Eve." She is believed to be a Chihuahua between the age of six-months-old and one year.

Niagara SPCA Executive Director Amy Lewis told 7 News she is caring for "Eve." Lewis brought the puppy to her family's Christmas Eve celebration, because she said she "couldn't leave the dog alone."

Lewis said a woman saw "Eve" stumbling on Ruhlmann Road without a collar, and called the SPCA. "Eve" is around eight pounds underweight and was suffering from hypothermia when she was found. She is also not chipped.

"We're encouraged by the progress so far," Lewis told 7 News on Tuesday night. "When she came to us she was curled up in a ball, and wasn't very lively so we gave her fluids, and have her on a heating pad. Her temperature increased about four degrees."

"Eve" has a long road ahead, but is showing encouraging signs in her recovery. Lewis said she will keep the public informed about a potential future home for Eve, but right now the focus is getting her healthy.