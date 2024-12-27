'Hopeful that justice will be served for Eve': Arrest made in emaciated dog case in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Less than three days after the Niagara SPCA said an emaciated dog was found alone on a road in Lockport, an arrest has been made in the case.

The shelter said in a post on Facebook Thursday evening that SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Agents arrested 39-year-old Ashley Pritchard of Lockport.

Pritchard is charged with "failure to provide," a Class A misdemeanor in New York State.

The SPCA did not explain Pritchard's connection to the dog that the shelter had since named Eve, but titled their post "Important Update on Eve's case."

Eve was found Tuesday afternoon, Christmas Eve, on Ruhlmann Road in Lockport.

The shelter said a woman found the dog stumbling, without a collar. Staff determined the dog was likely a Chihuahua between six months and one year old. They said Eve was around eight pounds underweight and suffering from hypothermia when she was found.

A heartbreaking update followed the next morning, when the shelter announced Eve had died.

In Thursday's update about Pritchard's arrest, the Niagara SPCA said, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community for their overwhelming support. This case was spread far and wide and we received several calls providing tips that lead to this arrest. Together, we make a difference in the lives of animals. Every. Single. Day. As we continue to prepare for charges to be filed with the courts, we are hopeful that justice will be served for Eve."