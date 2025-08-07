BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Elmwood Heights Apartments, located at the corner of Elmwood and Lexington in Buffalo's Elmwood Village, have become a focal point of community concern for years, but are now listed for sale, offering a glimmer of hope for neighbors living nearby.

Kevin Smith, a Lexington Avenue resident for over four decades, described the building as an "eyesore" and expressed frustration over years of neglect by the owner. "Tenants would complain to the neighbors about the conditions of the apartments they were living in and the lack of response from the landlord," he said.

Elmwood Heights Apartments Listed for Sale After Years of Community Concern

In the spring of 2023, the apartments were condemned due to unsafe living conditions and later vacated. They have now sat vacant for more than two years.

Residents like Charles Ameno, who also lives on Lexington Avenue and can see the building from his backyard, noted that even with the building condemned, the property has remained an issue for the neighborhood, citing drug usage and antisocial behavior around the property. "It's a drag on the neighborhood," said Ameno

Leah Halton-Pope, Majority Leader of the Buffalo Common Council and Ellicott District Council Member, called the situation a "scourge on the community," noting that neighbors have rightfully complained for quite some time.

The future of the building has remained uncertain. The City of Buffalo fined the owner $1.3 million for violations and penalties. The property was also put up for auction. Halton-Pope described the last few years as a very long process.

"The owner somewhere in between there changed ownership from himself to an LLC," said Halton-Pope.

However, just last week, a potential step forward emerged as the property was officially listed for sale.

"The previous owner went defunct on the mortgage, and the bank has repossessed the property from the owner," said Gregory Straus, CEO and real estate broker at 716 Realty Group.

The building has now been put up for sale with an asking price of $2.5 million.

"It's a beautiful building and it’s ready for a new owner that’s brave enough to take on this project," said Straus.

The building, encompassing over 20,000 square feet, will likely require significant renovations, including improvements to mechanical systems, HVAC, windows, floors, and kitchens.

Despite the extensive work needed, Straus reported that there has already been substantial interest in the property.

Neighbors welcomed the news, with Smith stating, "We are very happy that it is now at least at the stage where it is up for sale." Ameno shared his hope for redevelopment, while Halton-Pope expressed optimism, stating, "I think it’s great for the city of Buffalo and for the Elmwood Village community who have been living with this issue for some time."

