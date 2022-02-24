Electric car chargers being produced at full speed in Buffalo as fuel costs soar

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — As fuel prices continue to soar around the country, SparkCharge is busy pumping out its mobile electric car chargers that are made right in Buffalo.

"SparkCharge is exploding right now," said Jason Reiter, SparkCharge's Plant Manager.

The charger, called The Roadie, is made up of stackable batteries that leads to a nozzle to plug right into an electric vehicle.

According to a AAA study, an electric car driver can save about $600 compared to a driver who fills up with fuel.

While the chargers aren't available to the public, they are sold to companies that can charge their fleets anytime and anywhere.

"SparkCharge really plays a huge part in this movement to electrical vehicles and being able to help people adopt this technology quicker, so they can get away from these ever escalating gas prices," said Reiter.

The company started as an idea in a Syracuse University dorm room, by found Joshua Aviv in 2007. It has since gone on to win investments in a 43North business plan competition and the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator. The company even was featured on ABC's 'Shark Tank' in 2020. Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner invested 10% in the company together.

SparkCharge also has an app called Currently. It's only available right now in Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Users can schedule a charge to get them to the next charging station or where they need to go.

AAA also uses it in the same way for their Roadside Assistance Program, according to Bryan Jajkowski of AAA of Western and Central NY.

Jajkowski said electric vehicles continue to pop up on the roads, but it's slowly becoming more popular.