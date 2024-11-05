Election Day Guide: What to know before you head to the polls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Election Day is finally here, and if you haven't already, it's time to make your voice heard.

In addition to voting for the next President of the United States, you also have a say in local candidates and state laws.

Here's a look at some of the key points on your ballot and the do's and don'ts to know before you head to the polls.

WHO'S ON MY BALLOT?

President of the United States

Kamala D. Harris (D)



Donald J. Trump (R)

United States Senate

Kirsten E. Gillibrand (D)



Michael D. Sapraicone (R)



Diane Sare (LaRouche Party)

United States House of Representatives

Timothy M. Kennedy (D)



Anthony G. Marecki (R)

New York State Senate

April N. McCants-Baskin (D)



John P. Moretti Jr. (R)

New York State Assembly

Patrick Chludzinski (R)



Monica Piga Wallace (D)

Erie County District Attorney

James R. Gardner (R)



Michael J. Keane (D)

Erie County Family Court Judge

Kara Buscaglia (D)



Peter P. Vasilion (R)

WHAT'S ON MY BALLOT?

We recently introduced you to New York's Proposal 1 or Prop 1. On this year's ballot, you'll be asked to vote on the Equal Protection of Law Amendment.



According to a sample ballot Prop 1, "would protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity and pregnancy. It also protects against unequal treatment based on reproductive healthcare and autonomy."



Prop 1 doesn't change any existing laws but cements the ones we already have in the New York State Constitution, including protection against discrimination based on race, color, creed and religion.



Some voters believe the vague language of Prop 1 could open the door to other changes and legal challenges because once it's in the constitution, it's difficult to remove.

Some voters believe the vague language of Prop 1 could open the door to other changes and legal challenges because once it's in the constitution, it's difficult to remove.

WHERE AND WHEN CAN I VOTE?

Voting is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. You can check with your local Board of Elections to see where you need to cast your vote. Plus, you can make sure you're registered and eligible to vote.



DO'S AND DON'TS



Do: Be careful when you fill out your ballot. If you make a mistake or damage the ballot in any way, it could impact how the ballot scanner processes it. Voters are encouraged to use black or blue ink. If you make a mistake, ask an election worker for a new ballot or contact the New York State Board of Elections at (518) 474-6220 for more help.



Don't: Take a selfie with your ballot. I know it's tempting but according to Ballotpedia, it's not allowed in New York State. Instead, save your selfie until after you've voted to show off your "I Voted" sticker.



ballot. I know it's tempting but according to Ballotpedia, it's not allowed in New York State. Instead, save your selfie until after you've voted to show off your "I Voted" sticker. Don't: Wear political appeal when you're voting. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, each state has restrictions on political activity near polling sites on Election Day. In New York State, campaign apparel and signs aren't allowed.

WHERE CAN I WATCH ELECTION COVERAGE?

