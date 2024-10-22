What's New York's Prop 1? Here's what to know before going to the polls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're two weeks away from Election Day, and one of the hottest issues on the New York State ballot is Proposal 1.

In addition to casting a vote for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, you also have a say in our local and state laws.

That's where New York's Proposal 1, or Prop 1, comes in. On this year's ballot, people are being asked to vote on the Equal Protection of Law Amendment.

So, what do you need to know about it?



According to a sample ballot Prop 1, "would protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity and pregnancy. It also protects against unequal treatment based on reproductive healthcare and autonomy."



Prop 1 doesn't change any existing laws but cements the ones we already have in the New York State Constitution, including protection against discrimination based on race, color, creed and religion.



Some voters believe the vague language of Prop 1 could open the door to other changes and legal challenges because once it's in the constitution, it's difficult to remove.

Western New Yorkers have a range of opinions on these complicated issues. WKBW "I take a lot of pride in my sport and what I do and if a biological man is allowed to compete against me it just takes that all away because it's not fair," said Olivia Bell. "It really isn't because biologically we're different." WKBW "There's a lot of fear-mongering going on about what this could potentially do in the future, especially regarding transgender children," said Brandie Brown. "As if all boys just want to go through this entire years-long process, dress as a female, come out to their family and friends as a female just to win at basketball."

Voting registration ends October 26. You can learn more about Proposal 1 and how other Western New Yorkers feel about it in the video above.