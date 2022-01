BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A little more than an hour until puck drop in Arizona, and the Buffalo Sabres announced more players are now on the NHL's COVID-19 list.

Rasmus Asplund, Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Olofsson, assistant coach Matt Ellis, and an additional four members of the traveling party have been placed in NHL’s Covid-19 protocol. — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) January 30, 2022

This coming a day after Michael Houser was also placed on the COVID-19 list.