Effort to save USS The Sullivans moves from emergency to maintenance phase

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — c Officials announced today that the maintenance and decontamination phase has commenced after more than 50 holes were plugged and 585,000 gallons of water were removed from the vessel. Additionally nearly 10,000 gallons of oil and water mix was removed.

All of the repairs that have been made are temporary and more permanent repairs will have to be made in the future and assessments are still continuing.

The Naval Park is working on a plan to re-open for Memorial Day weekend, although officials say that guests will not be able to go inside of The Sullivans.

All options on saving the vessel are currently being explored including sending to Erie for dry docking.