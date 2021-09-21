Edison Elementary School in Ken-Ton district to reopen Thursday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District announced Tuesday afternoon that Edison Elementary School would be closed Wednesday.
A district spokesperson said the air handling system at the school needed to be repaired. An open house scheduled for Tuesday evening was also canceled.
Wednesday afternoon it was announced school would resume Thursday and a new date for the open house will be communicated soon.
This is a very important follow-up message for all Edison Elementary School families. We are very pleased to report that all necessary repairs have been successfully completed and school will resume tomorrow (Thursday, Sept. 23). A new date for Open House will be communicated soon. We sincerely thank you for your patience and understanding and we look forward to seeing all students back tomorrow!