Edison Elementary School in Ken-Ton district closed Wednesday for repair of air handling system

WKBW
Posted at 4:16 PM, Sep 21, 2021
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District announced Tuesday afternoon that Edison Elementary School will be closed Wednesday.

A district spokesperson says the air handling system at Edison Elementary School needs to be repaired.

An open house scheduled for Tuesday evening is also canceled.

In a statement, the spokesperson said:

This repair is necessary in order to ensure optimal ventilation and air flow which is a major priority for the District. We anticipate that school will be reopened on Thursday and we will provide families with updates as this work progresses. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation and understanding as the safety of our students and staff remains our priority.

Classes are expected to resume as scheduled on Thursday.

