Eden Valley Creamery Swiss cheese makes light of Buffalo pot holes

NORTH DAYTON, NY (WKBW-TV) — Eden Valley Creamery in South Dayton gives a special nod to Buffalo with their "Good Neighbors Gouda" and "Queen City Cheddar". It's less of a nod and more of a tongue-in-cheek nudge that they also produce "Buffalo Roads Swiss".

The cheese production facility opened in 2019 and their track record so far is anything but cheesy. Their products are available across Western New York.

According to the production manager Emily Smith, Eden Valley Creamery organic cheeses will soon be in Wegman's. Currently the facility is turning out six kinds of cheese curds and five aged cheeses.

Visitors are welcome Monday through Saturday, 10-5. There are cheese products and a variety of other items available in the gift shop. There is also a large window where people can see the cheese producing process.

Eden Valley Creamery is hosting a Spring Fun Day, April 30th 11-4. There will be cheese samples, entertainment, ice cream, a petting zoom and music. More details can be found on their Facebook page.

Their address is 12540 Dredge Rd South Dayton, NY 14138 and there is more information at their website.