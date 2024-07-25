Eden Corn Festival set to return for 60th year from August 1 to August 4

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Eden Corn Festival is set to return for its 60th year on August 1 and it will run until August 4.

The hours of the festival will be as follows:



August 1: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

August 2: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

August 3: Noon to 11 p.m.

August 4: Noon to 9 p.m.

Organizers announced that the “Eden Corn Festival Cream Ale” brewed specially for the festival by Hamburg Brewing Company will be back due to its overwhelming success last year. It will be available in the Legion Beer Barn and Beer Tent while supplies last.

In addition, the BBQ Competition cook-off will return for the third year. It will take place beginning at 3 p.m. on August 3.

Other favorites will be back in including :



Corn Husking Competition

Media Personality Corn Husking competition

Garden Tractor Pull

Cruise Night

Baseball Playoffs

Kangaroo Demonstrations

Amusement rides

Nightly music entertainment

The Eden Corn Festival Committee will also be involved with some of the fundraising events for the Eden Tornado Relief Fund.

