Eden Corn Festival set to return for 60th year from August 1 to August 4

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Eden Corn Festival is set to return for its 60th year on August 1 and it will run until August 4.
The hours of the festival will be as follows:
- August 1: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- August 2: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- August 3: Noon to 11 p.m.
- August 4: Noon to 9 p.m.
Organizers announced that the “Eden Corn Festival Cream Ale” brewed specially for the festival by Hamburg Brewing Company will be back due to its overwhelming success last year. It will be available in the Legion Beer Barn and Beer Tent while supplies last.
In addition, the BBQ Competition cook-off will return for the third year. It will take place beginning at 3 p.m. on August 3.
Other favorites will be back in including :
- Corn Husking Competition
- Media Personality Corn Husking competition
- Garden Tractor Pull
- Cruise Night
- Baseball Playoffs
- Kangaroo Demonstrations
- Amusement rides
- Nightly music entertainment
The Eden Corn Festival Committee will also be involved with some of the fundraising events for the Eden Tornado Relief Fund.
The Fund was established through the joint effort of the town, the chamber of commerce and the community foundation as the Eden community continues to pick up the pieces from the tornado that touched down on July 10.