Ed Reilly to be inducted into Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — After more than 40 years in front of and behind the camera, former 7News reporter Ed Reilly will be inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

In recent years, Reilly was a trusted face each day on WKBW's newscasts. Yet, his career with the station, and reputation of being one of the nicest people you'd ever meet, began years before he was ever seen on camera.

"I have to say, and I've always wanted to say this - Ed is a boy scout. He's a boy scout," 7 News reporter Mike Randall said. "He's trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent."

Reilly began at Channel 7 in 1980 as an intern with the commercial production unit. Later that year, he was hired full-time as a news photographer.

"He was the best. If you had a story to do, you would request him. Because he was such a great photog and editor," said Keith Radford, former and longtime 7News anchor.

Reilly covered some of the biggest stories over the decades, from John Lennon's murder in New York City to the Gulf War in the Middle East. Reilly also showed his creative capabilities in shooting ghost stories with reporter Mike Randall.

"So at one point, we had his wife, my wife, my brother-in-law, my sister-in-law in a cemetery at night, laying on the ground covered in leaves to have them coming out of the grave," Randall said.

But in 2008, when WKBW transitioned to multimedia journalists, Reilly stepped in front of the camera - after 28 years behind one.

"I was like finally, he's getting the recognition! He's been a reporter his whole career," said former 7News reporter Helen Tederous.

Radford remembers Reilly being a little worried about taking on the new job. "You can do this," Radford told Reilly. "I said you gotta be either real good or real bad. Because if you're just in the middle you blend in with everybody else. And he did wonderfully."

And for 13 years, Reilly "wonderfully" reported news for Western New York.

"I don't think anybody else - or very few people can do that. To step in front of the camera - after being behind it for so long - and so such a great job," Randall said.

The award-winning reporter and photographer retired from Channel 7 in 2021.

And as a life-long Western New Yorker, Reilly is now enjoying spending time with his wife Pam, and their four children and grandchildren.

From your colleagues at 7 News - Congratulations, Ed Reilly on your induction into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame!

