Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

ECSO: Four people injured in crash on Route 16 in Holland

erie county sheriff web.png
WKBW
erie county sheriff web.png
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jun 21, 2024

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced four people were injured in a crash on Route 16 in Holland on Thursday.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday on Route 16 between Dutchtown Road and S. Protection Road.

The sheriff's office said three vehicles were involved in the crash and two other vehicles were struck by debris. Four people were injured and hospitalized. One of them has been released and the three others are still hospitalized. One of them is in critical condition.

The road was closed for around three hours on Thursday night.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!