ECSO: Four people injured in crash on Route 16 in Holland

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced four people were injured in a crash on Route 16 in Holland on Thursday.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday on Route 16 between Dutchtown Road and S. Protection Road.

The sheriff's office said three vehicles were involved in the crash and two other vehicles were struck by debris. Four people were injured and hospitalized. One of them has been released and the three others are still hospitalized. One of them is in critical condition.

The road was closed for around three hours on Thursday night.