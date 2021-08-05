ECSO announce road closure, traffic pattern for Buffalo Bills training camp practice Saturday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced a road closure and new traffic pattern for the Buffalo Bills training camp practice that is open to the public Saturday.

Drivers should expect delays in the area of Highmark Stadium from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and those not attending are encouraged to avoid the area.

According to the sheriff's office the following will be in place:

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 7:00 a.m.;

Lots 2 and 3 are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lot 4 is accessible from Rte. 20;

The road will remain closed until after the open practice (approximately 1:30 p.m.);

All stadium parking lots are open;

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

The Sheriff’s Office will not close 20a to westbound traffic after the practice. However, westbound drivers should expect delays beginning around Noon.

This is the second of three Bills training camp practices open to the public, you can find more information here.