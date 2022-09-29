Eberl Iron Works gears up for their 100th Anniversary

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV — The only thing that has remained the same since Eberl Iron Works Inc. opened in 1923 is the address. George Eberl, a second generation family member says "We are proud to say that we have stayed at 128 Sycamore street since it's founding, expended, expanded again-expanded again."

A century ago the company started out making wrought iron railings and fire escapes. "What Eberl Iron Works was in 1923 is not what we are today." according to George. These days they have a work force of about forty and their manufactured products are in demand across North America.

Cousins John and Nora Eberl are now running things. They are third generation family members. Nora says "We have a really good ying and yang because of our training and our personality strengths are really well balanced."

The family has renovated the building next door which was the Eberl family homestead. Built in 1855 the house has a special significance. George says "My Father was born in the house. My father was one of eight children all were born in the house." It's now the company's administrative offices.

The company has also commissioned a mural to commemorate their 100th anniversary. Nora says "We are so pleased, it really captures the history of our company."